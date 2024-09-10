Kenya: Sarova Hotels & Resorts Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence With Glamorous Black-Tie Gala

Sarova Hotels & Resorts hosted a magnificent black-tie dinner and dance event to mark its 50th anniversary. Held at the Sarova Panafric Hotel, the evening was filled with celebrations, tributes, and unforgettable moments, with the who's who of various Kenyan industries in attendance.

Upon arrival on a cool breezy Saturday evening 7th September 2024 , guests were ushered to the outdoor poolside area, where they mingled, networked, and captured memories with photos as drinks flowed freely. The serene setting created the perfect ambiance for the early evening, as laughter and lively conversations filled the air. Attendees connected and shared in the excitement of Sarova's golden milestone, with everyone looking dapper and elegant.

As the evening progressed, guests made their way to the stunningly decorated ballroom, gorgeously set up for the main dinner and dance. The elegant arrangements and soft lighting exuded sophistication, making the room the heart of the celebration. Heartfelt speeches were delivered, and guests embarked on a culinary journey like no other.

The food spread was vast and absolutely delicious. From Kenyan delicacies to a wide selection of African dishes, seafood delights, and continental cuisine, the menu catered to every palate, showcasing Sarova's culinary prowess. The feast was a true reflection of the brand's commitment to excellence in hospitality.

Established in April 1974 with the opening of the Ambassadeur Hotel in Nairobi, Sarova Hotels & Resorts has grown into a renowned hospitality powerhouse with nine distinguished properties, collectively offering 1,165 guest bedrooms. From its modest beginnings, the company has embraced innovation and remained steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences.

Sarova Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, Jimi Kariuki, took the stage to acknowledge the guests and celebrate the collective effort behind Sarova's 50-year success. "This evening is not just a celebration of Sarova's achievements but also a tribute to our valued partners, loyal clients, and dedicated staff who have stood by us over the years. Here's to 50 more years of creating extraordinary experiences!"

His sentiments were echoed by the evening's guest of honor, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Hon. Rebecca Miano, who highlighted Sarova's significant role in Kenya's tourism industry. She remarked, "Today, Sarova continues to stand strong as a Kenyan hospitality brand, contributing positively to the success of the tourism industry in Kenya. The strategic positioning of Sarova Hotels & Resorts in Nairobi and beyond serves as a hub not only for Kenya but East Africa, making them an attractive accommodation for hospitality and residence brands."

A celebratory toast marked the pinnacle of the evening, as guests took to the dance floor, where the celebration continued well into the night. Sarova's 50th anniversary was a glamorous and unforgettable affair, blending tradition, elegance, and innovation to honor Kenya's rich hospitality legacy.

(Photography by HermanJush Photography)