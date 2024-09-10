South Africa: North West Provincial Govt Advertises Over 160 Jobs

The North West Provincial Government has advertised the first batch of over 160 vacant positions across provincial departments.

According to the statement, this is part of strengthening the provincial government's capacity to deliver services and open the public service to capable professionals, graduates, youth and women.

North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi said the recruitment drive which started over the weekend aims to create work opportunities for qualifying youth unemployed graduates and fight the scourge of unemployment in the province.

"We are embarking on a developmental trajectory that is aimed at capacitating the State and will see to the full implementation of the plans we have set out for ourselves in the seventh administration. But of critical importance is to take a lead as government in job creation," Mokgosi explained.

Through the implementation of the province's growth and developmental strategy, the province will be guided by the newly instituted Investment and Economic Advisory Council (IEAC).

The plan is to create over 100 000 jobs in tourism, agriculture and construction in the next five years.

"The creation of jobs must be a multifaceted approach which must include the private sector. We initiated engagements with various stakeholders on how best we can respond to the astronomical figures of unemployment in the province, and I believe that all our efforts will yield the desired results," Mokgosi added.

The vacancies have been advertised in national and provincial newspapers and at www.nwpg.gov.za and www.dpsa.gov.za.