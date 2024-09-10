South Africa: North West Provincial Govt Advertises Over 160 Jobs

10 September 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The North West Provincial Government has advertised the first batch of over 160 vacant positions across provincial departments.

According to the statement, this is part of strengthening the provincial government's capacity to deliver services and open the public service to capable professionals, graduates, youth and women.

North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi said the recruitment drive which started over the weekend aims to create work opportunities for qualifying youth unemployed graduates and fight the scourge of unemployment in the province.

"We are embarking on a developmental trajectory that is aimed at capacitating the State and will see to the full implementation of the plans we have set out for ourselves in the seventh administration. But of critical importance is to take a lead as government in job creation," Mokgosi explained.

Through the implementation of the province's growth and developmental strategy, the province will be guided by the newly instituted Investment and Economic Advisory Council (IEAC).

The plan is to create over 100 000 jobs in tourism, agriculture and construction in the next five years.

"The creation of jobs must be a multifaceted approach which must include the private sector. We initiated engagements with various stakeholders on how best we can respond to the astronomical figures of unemployment in the province, and I believe that all our efforts will yield the desired results," Mokgosi added.

The vacancies have been advertised in national and provincial newspapers and at www.nwpg.gov.za and www.dpsa.gov.za.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.