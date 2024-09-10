Ethiopia: 'We Are Confident Tomorrow's Generation Will Inherit Stronger Ethiopia' - Premier

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in his Facebook message on the occasion of today's celebration of the 'Day of the Future,' expressed his confidence that tomorrow's generation will inherit a much stronger and prosperous Ethiopia. His message resonated with hope and determination for the nation's future.

Across the country, Ethiopians are marking the 'Day of the Future' with unity and vision.

"Yesterday is gone, and today is still unfolding. But tomorrow remains untouched. To seize tomorrow, we must work hard today," the Prime Minister emphasized, urging the nation to stay focused on the path of progress.

He highlighted the significance of ongoing projects such as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), initiatives focused on food security tourism, infrastructure developments like roads and dams, institution-building efforts, the Green Legacy initiative, Ethiopia's beautification projects, corridor development, and the promotion of digital Ethiopia and educational excellence.

National dialogues and transitional justice are also part of the broader efforts aimed at building a better tomorrow, he said.

"We are working today to make tomorrow better," the Prime Minister said, reaffirming his commitment to ensuring that future generations will inherit a much stronger Ethiopia.