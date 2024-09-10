Rwanda: NST2 Will Only Succeed If We All Own It - Let's Do the Needful

editorial

The Prime Minister on Monday, September 8 tabled before parliament the second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), following its approval by cabinet last month.

This marks a significant milestone in the nation's journey towards sustainable development and prosperity. Among others, the ambitious plan envisions the creation of at least 250,000 productive jobs annually, which by all means is an achievable target.

Fortunately, NST2 builds upon the remarkable achievements of its predecessor, the NST1, and others before it, which reaffirms Rwanda's unwavering commitment to a brighter future.

The success of Rwanda's transformation over the past three decades is a testament to the collective ownership and dedication of its people. It simply was not accidental but deliberate effort to stick to the successive strategies outlined to answer to challenges of the day.

The nation's citizens have embraced the vision outlined in the NST and actively participated in its implementation, leading to tangible improvements in various sectors.

This is demonstrated in the visible success of NST1, which ran from 2017 to 2024, a period that was majorly blighted by global disturbances including the Coronavirus and wars in Europe and the Middle East.

From increased access to education and healthcare to enhanced infrastructure and economic growth, the positive strides made by Rwanda are a direct result of this shared commitment.

As NST2 unfolds, it is imperative that we maintain this momentum and continue to prioritize the well-being of our citizens. By investing in education, skills development, and entrepreneurship, we can create a vibrant and dynamic economy that generates opportunities for all.

Moreover, by promoting inclusive growth and ensuring that the benefits of development reach all corners of the country, we can address the challenges of inequality and poverty.

The ambitious goals set forth in NST2 require sustained effort and unwavering determination. By working together as a nation, we can harness the potential of our people and resources to achieve our aspirations.

Let us embrace this new chapter in Rwanda's history with renewed enthusiasm and a shared commitment to building a prosperous and equitable future for all of us.