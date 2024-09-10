Algeria: National Press Focuses On Re-Election of President Tebboune With Overwhelming Majority

Algiers — Monday's national newspapers unanimously featured on Monday the re-election of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for a second term on their front pages, highlighting the overwhelming support he received, with over 94% of the votes cast in his favor.

In its lead editorial titled "Abdelmadjid Tebboune's Triumph," El Moudjahid reported that the President secured 94.65% of the votes. The paper also quoted Salah Goudjil, President of the Council of the Nation, who said that "Algeria has every reason to celebrate."

El Moudjahid also emphasized, in a commentary on "the overwhelming victory of the independent candidate, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune," affirming that "the Algerian people have elected him for a second term to the highest office at the end of the presidential election on September 7."

Under the title "A Historic Plebiscite," the daily Le Jeune Indépendant revisited the overwhelming re-election of Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune for a second term with 94.65% of the votes cast. This result is an unprecedented feat that will allow the elected president to begin his term with unparalleled ease.

Under the headline "Tebboune re-elected with 94.65% of the votes", the daily Horizons writes in a commentary that "the victory of the independent candidate, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, is solely due to the merit of a man who has been consistent in his approach since his election in 2019".

El Watan paper headlined its front page with "Tebboune re-elected with an overwhelming majority," noting the good conditions of this electoral event which took place in calm, honesty, transparency and seriousness.

Le Soir d'Algérie emphasized, for its part in a commentary, that "the verdict of the ballot box is now known: it's Abdelmadjid Tebboune", adding that "interest is now turned towards what Abdelmadjid Tebboune will do once invested".

The daily Ech Chaab headlined its front page: "Absolute Trust in the President," also reporting the congratulations coming from Heads of State of brotherly and friendly countries for this second term of the re-elected president.

The daily "El Khabar" titles that "Algeria has made the choice of stability" through this election and writes that "Tebboune wins a second term full of challenges".

In its commentary, Echorouk stressed that "the people have renewed their trust in President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, empowering him to build on his past achievements." The paper also quoted experts who attested to the smooth and orderly manner in which the 2024 presidential election was carried out.

E-Bourse praised the professional execution of the 2024 presidential poll, describing it as a "pivotal moment" in Algeria's political history. The financial daily concluded that "Algeria has emerged victorious" from this electoral process.