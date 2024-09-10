Algeria: Emir of Kuwait Congratulates President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, On His Re-Election

9 September 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The Emir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, sent a message of congratulations on Monday to his brother, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on his re-election for a new presidential term, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

"The Emir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, sent a message of congratulations to his brother the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in which he extended his wishes for success, achievement, health and well-being, wishing for further development of the good relations between the two brotherly countries," reads the statement.

