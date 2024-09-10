Malawi: Open All Depots in Lower Shire, Chakwera Orders Admarc

10 September 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

President Lazarus Chakwera, has ordered the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) to open its depots. This will enable people in Lowershire to access staple food at affordable rates.

Speaking at Solijen Trading Centre in Senior Chief Mbenje's area, Nsanje, the President said his government is seeking additional measures to address perennial hunger in Lower Shire.

The President cited the Shire Valley Transformation Project, which, once fully completed, will have a positive impact on food security.

During the whistle-stop, President Chakwera ordered the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) to expedite loan disbursements in the area. He requested a report to understand the delays in the disbursement process in Lowershire.

Earlier, Senior Chief Chimombo asked the government to provide NEEF loans to his youth.

President Chakwera is in Lowershire for a tour of duty. Earlier today, he toured Issa Cattle Ranch and commissioned MAREP Phase 9 at Nguluwe Village in the same area.

