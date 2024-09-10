Malawi: Sparc Systems Donate K15 Million Towards Children Surgeries At Beit Cure

Sparc Systems Limited, on Monday donated a sum of K15 million to Beit Cure Children's Hospital in Blantyre as a way of supporting their efforts to provide life-changing surgeries to children with treatable disabilities.

The gesture is a timely response to a recent appeal by the hospital which is seeking K210 million to perform surgeries on 80 children with treatable disabilities.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after making the donation, Managing Director for Sparc Systems Limited, Wisely Phiri, said it was important to support the noble cause as a way of giving back to the community.

Said Phiri:"We were there for this cause even last year and we have seen what the funds have been able to do. They operated on eighty kids last year and they are also planning to operate on eighty kids as well this year.

"We operate in Malawi and if you look at the Malawi 2063 agenda, these children are the human capital that we will be looking up to. And if we allow these kids to be in good health and go to school, these are the same people that Sparc will be looking to employ."

Director of Programmes and Development at Beit Cure Children's Hospital, Davie Simengwa, said the support from Sparc Systems Limited was motivating.

"We are very motivated by the support we are getting. This donation will go straight to support eighty surgeries that we are fundraising for and it will really help many children to get the surgeries for free.

"Other well wishers should come in to support this because we are helping Malawian children to live with the whole human dignity," he said.

The initiative will see Beit Cure performing 2,300 surgeries and so far the hospital has managed to fundraise for 2,220. The hospital will be spending close 1,700 US Dollars per surgery.