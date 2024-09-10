Zimbabwe Chess Sends Team to 2024 Olympiad

ZIMBABWE Chess Federation (ZCF) is hoping for a positive outing after sending a team of 11 players to the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad, which kicks off Tuesday in Budapest, Hungary.

The prestigious international tournament will run for 13 days with more than 50 countries participating.

Zimbabwe's team was sent off Monday afternoon thanks to Minerva Risk Advisors, who came through with sponsorship.

Speaking during the send off, ZCF secretary general, Todd Mapingire expressed confidence in the team which he said will return victorious.

"We have charged up that we are going to come back home with something, that is our hope.

"If something else comes up its not our hope because we believe we can do well with this team we are sending," said Mapingire.

Zimbabwe is being led by veteran player Tapiwa Gora as team captain and he is one of the medal hopefuls.

Gora highlighted that they have assembled the best team for the coming tournament and everyone is ready to deliver.

"The team is very prepared for the tournament. This time the team includes both of our international masters in Farai Mandizha and Rodwell Makoto.Then we also have our nation champion Emarald Mushore and our rising star Raymond Mwanzura," he said.