Zimbabwe: EU, Culture Fund Support Innovative Sign Language Creatives

THE European Union (EU) delegation to Zimbabwe and the Culture Fund have awarded a total US$280 494 to 20 innovative artists on the back of scoring firsts after supporting sign language projects.

The supported projects are currently being undertaken under CreativeACTIONS 2 project that has, so far, supported 74 projects to the tune of US$1,140 million.

This investment addresses critical capacity gaps, fosters innovation, supports advocacy, and facilitates the mobility of artists, cultural goods, and services, enabling them to access new markets and reach broader audiences.

Commenting on the latest development, EU envoy to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann said the initiative will go a long way to support growth in Zimbabwe.

"Zimbabwe's creative sector is key to bringing people together and driving economic growth. With CreativeACTIONS 2, we are excited to see how artists and cultural practitioners are making a difference.

"These projects not only celebrate Zimbabwe's rich cultural diversity but also empower individuals and communities to thrive in the global creative economy," he said.

These grants, ranging from USD 1,556 to USD 30,930, continue to empower creatives from diverse regions, including Bulawayo, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West, Midlands, Mashonaland East, Harare, Manicaland, Matabeleland South, and Masvingo.

Among the latest recipients are projects dedicated to promoting sign language as an official language through innovative content creation, empowering women to enhance their livelihoods through beadwork, and supporting Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in advocacy, music training, and recording.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The impact of these supported projects is already being felt across Zimbabwe. The Binga Craft Centre, for example, conducted skills training in quality control for craft products, successfully opening new export markets in Spain and Australia.

CHIPAWO, an organisation dedicated to children's arts and education, trained young people from three provinces in video recording and presenting skills, resulting in 13 episodes broadcast on Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation Television (ZBC TV).

Zimbabwe Fashion Week, through a partnership with Chinhoyi University of Technology, became a member of the the United Nations Fashion and Lifestyle Network, mentoring 10 fashion design graduates through the Creative Accelerator Programme.