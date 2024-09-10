Malawi: CCJP Endorses MLS Call for Demonstration to Advocate for Enactment of Judicial Reforms Bills

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) have joined calls for the enhancement of accountability and transparency within the judiciary, stressing that this is critical in ensuring justice, fairness and protection of the marginalized poor.

The Commission has since endorsed the call for demonstration by the Malawi Law Society (MLS) to advocate for the enactment of the Judicial Reforms Bills.

In a statement issued on Monday, CCJP National Coordinator Boniface Chibwana believes that the enactment of the bills into law would make the judicial system more accessible, far and efficient.

"In our support of the Pastoral Letter of the Catholic Bishops of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi on 25th February 2024, titled The Sad Story of Malawi, we echo the bishops' concerns regarding the integrity of the judiciary. The letter highlights that.."the Judiciary appears to have abandoned integrity and embroiled itself in corruption and partisanship. The price of judges and magistrates is no longer taboo; it's an open secret that some lawyers thrive by bribing judges and magistrates to defeat ends of justice. Some judges and magistrates are accountable to no one," Chibwana quotes the bishops in the statement.

He says this grim reality underscores the urgency for judicial reform, which must address partisanship, and impunity within the judicial system.

Chibwana further states that the delay by the government machinery is frustrating efforts to put in place a law that properly regulates the judiciary, which he believes is critical in restoring public trust in Malawi judiciary.

"This law deserves our full support because a solid legal system is the backbone of any country that wants to foster judicial accountability, transparency and integrity - the foundation for a just and corruption-free society. We therefore urge all Malawians, civil society organizations, and concerned citizens to join the action. The publication of the Judicial Reforms Bills is a critical step towards restoring the independence, accountability, and transparency of the judiciary in Malawi, ensuring that the justice is served for all," concluded Chibwana.