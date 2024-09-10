Ethiopia: Tigray Forces Chief Warns TPLF Factions to Cease Divisive Actions, Tightens Rally Ban

Addis Abeba — Lieutenant General Tadesse Werede, deputy president of Tigray's interim administration and head of the cabinet secretariat for peace and security, has issued a stern warning to the factions within the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) to cease their actions that are exacerbating political chaos and public disunity.

He has also prohibited the interim administration of Tigray from appointing or removing local administrators and reinforced previous restrictions on public rallies and demonstrations.

In a press briefing on September 9, 2024, he cited concerns of potential violence, disruption, and disunity among the people as the primary reasons for these restrictions, emphasizing that such unrest could invite external interference in the region.

While rallies and demonstrations are currently prohibited, politicians and government officials are still allowed to hold meetings with the people in both urban and rural areas.

Lieutenant General Tadesse stated that the internal divisions within the TPLF have created a new dynamic in Tigrayan politics.

"Both factions must cease their current divisive activities and seek a political resolution to the conflict," he emphasized, expressing deep concern over the ongoing political divisions within the TPLF, which have plunged the region into chaos.

"The current political issues must be resolved through dialogue and negotiation," he stated, adding that "individuals engaging in clandestine activities should refrain from such practices."

He also raised concerns about recent changes in the interim administration's leadership assignments, including demotions and promotions. He warned that these actions are further exacerbating the political situation and must be halted immediately.

"The ongoing instability could potentially spiral out of control if not addressed promptly," he urged, calling on all parties to come together and find solutions to the crisis.

"We have discussed with President Getachew and the Politburo of the TPLF to cease all current activities and resolve the issue politically," he emphasized. "If they cannot reach a consensus, there should be a legally acceptable system that they must respect."

Lieutenant General Tadesse assured the public that the security forces will remain neutral, focusing solely on regional interests and the well-being of the entire population. "Supporting one group and opposing the other will not lead to a solution and urged all parties to refrain from interference and prioritize maintaining security."

"Anything that could lead to public danger and disharmony must be halted immediately," he underscored.

The primary function of the security forces is to maintain security, and any actions that undermine this goal are counterproductive, the Vice President said, adding that "We are not issuing directives or demands but are actively working to persuade both parties to resolve their differences peacefully."

In August 2024, Lieutenant General Tadesse reassured the public that concerted efforts are being undertaken to prevent political disagreements from escalating into security threats within the region and reaffirmed the region's unwavering commitment to ensuring that only indigenous Tigrayans participate in local political affairs, categorically rejecting external interference.