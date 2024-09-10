Zimbabwe: Chief Bunina Hails First Lady's Afrikana Family Humanism Programme

Chief Bunina of Lower Gweru in the Midlands Province has praised First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa's newly-introduced Afrikana Family Humanism initiative, citing a significant increase in peace and unity within his community.

Notably, he said, reports of domestic violence have decreased in his area.

Since the programme's launch, which emphasises the importance of hunhu/ubuntu values among families and the broader community, Chief Bunina observed a palpable sense of love, tolerance and harmony embracing his community.

"You know I am very grateful to the First Lady for bringing back our way of life and I want to confess that since the programme was launched, cases of fights and other forms of domestic violence at my traditional court have significantly reduced. I used to preside over 10 cases to do with domestic violence, but now only one or two," he said.

Chief Bunina thanked the First Lady for her unwavering patience and unrelenting determination to revitalise traditional community values and support young people in abandoning drug use, thereby promoting a return to their ancestral way of life.

"These days, we live in a society where the motto is each man for himself, but our mother's heart is so good that she still finds time to engage communities and teach them the good way to live as a unit like we used to do.

"It's amazing that after the launch of the programme people in my area have embraced it and as their leader I am proud," he said.

Chief Bunina mobilised all village heads to help implement the First Lady's programme, ensuring its reach and impact to the grassroots level, making it accessible to all community members.

"We are all aware that the role of vana sekuru nanatete has long been erased in an African set-up. What we need to do is to go back to basics. Our First Lady has led by example, and we need soul searching for us to have a proper family set up where families will be able to live in harmony," he said.

Mr Mehluli Bhebhe, a resident of Insukamini area in Lower Gweru, credited the First Lady's programme for bringing harmony to his marriage, stating that since attending the programme with his wife, they have enjoyed a more peaceful and united relationship.

"I can testify we used to have a lot of quarrels at home, but after attending the programme by the First Lady, we now have much respect for each other and we are very grateful," he said.

Mrs Nakai Nyoni shared similar sentiments, highlighting the programme's emphasis on the importance of elders spending quality time with their children, imparting cultural values and traditions.

She nostalgically recalled how they used to gather at night to share stories and teach younger generations about their cultural heritage, including food habits and customs.

"This practice has been lost, and the First Lady's programme served as a timely reminder of its significance in nurturing children," said Mrs Nyoni.

She resonated with the programme's message, stressing the need for elders to reconnect with their children and pass down cultural traditions.

Acknowledging that this tradition has faded, Ms Nyoni appreciated the First Lady's initiative for highlighting its importance in child-rearing and cultural preservation.

"We used to gather at night teaching the younger generations food and cultural habits through tales. We no longer have this time and the First Lady reminded us how this is so important in nurturing our kids," she said.

Two weeks ago, the First Lady launched the groundbreaking Afrikana Family Humanism Programme in Gweru, marking a significant step in her mission to address the pressing issues ravaging families and leaving children vulnerable to drug and substance abuse, as well as other social ills.

Prompted by numerous reports of infidelity among married couples received on her Gender-Based Violence toll-free helpline (575), the highly successful and oversubscribed programme is slated for roll-out in all provinces, aiming to restore family values and promote social cohesion.