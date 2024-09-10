Zimbabwe: Telecoms Firms Face Fines for Poor Service Delivery

9 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika, Senior Reporter

Telecommunications companies and internet services providers face fines of up to US$5 000 for poor service delivery, according to regulations gazetted by the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera last Friday.

The fines are contained in Statutory Instrument 154 of 2024 and are cited as the Postal and Telecommunications (Quality of Service) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No. 1).

The fines will be enforced by the Postal and Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.

The Authority shall enforce performance based on the key indicators that include quality of service over a three-month period (penalty cell) for short message service (SMS), (fixed) data and Internet as prescribed or as contracted, for interconnection links as prescribed and submission of network performance data.

Infringements that include call drop rate, call setup success rate, cell availability, data service access success rate and data services drop rate shall attract a US$200 fine per breach.

For SMS, the key performance indicators include SMS end-to-end delivery time and SMS delivery success rate with breaches attracting a US$200 per cell in breach while for data and Internet services providers the performance indicator is speed and shall attract a fine of up to US$5 000 per infringement.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.