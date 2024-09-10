Zimbabwe: Two Killed, Six Injured in Accident

TWO people died and six others were injured when a Nissan Note collided head-on with a Toyota Hiace at the 64km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the Nissan Note, registration number AFY 1035, had five passengers on board and the Toyota Hiace, registration number AFM 1909, had two passengers on board when the accident happened on Friday.

"Resultantly, two people died on the spot while six others were injured. The bodies of the victims were ferried to Norton Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were admitted to the same hospital," he said.

Meanwhile, police in Marondera are investigating a hit-and-run accident at the 109km peg along Harare-Mutare Road in which pedestrian Tinashe Mushava (22) died.

The unknown motorist did not stop after the accident which occurred on Friday. The victim sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

Last week, three people died on the spot when a haulage truck side-swiped a Nissan UD near Chaka Business Centre in Midlands, along the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway as more people continue to perish on the country's major roads. Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the Nissan UD and two women in the haulage truck died during the accident. The haulage truck driver reportedly fled the accident scene.

Deputy national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Blessmore Chishaka warned motorists against violating traffic rules and regulations.