Zimbabwe: Knowledge a Veritable Treasure

The International Literacy Day was celebrated yesterday.

The day which is commemorated every year on September 8, is a reminder of the importance of education as a human right and as a key to the development of human potential.

Bahá'u'lláh, the founder of the Bahá'í Faith, compares human beings to a mine containing many hidden jewels, waiting to be discovered and used for the benefit of mankind.

He says: "Regard man as some mine rich in gems of inestimable value. Education can, alone, cause it to reveal its treasures, and enable mankind to benefit therefrom".

Bahá'u'lláh further states that: "knowledge is a veritable treasure for man, and a source of glory, of bounty, of joy, of exaltation, of cheer and gladness unto him".

According to UNESCO Institute of Statistics, however, worldwide at least 765 million adults still cannot read and write, two thirds of them being women, and 250 million children are failing to acquire basic literacy skills.

Moral empowerment and intellectual development

The development and education of everyone, their personality, talents, mental and physical abilities and spiritual qualities to their fullest potential, is the right of everyone -- whether men or women, boys or girls. Everyone has the right to an appropriate education -- an education that would assist them in both their moral empowerment, as well as their intellectual development.

The Bahá'í Writings state: "Arts, crafts and sciences uplift the world of being, and are conducive to its exaltation.

"Knowledge is as wings to man's life, and a ladder for his ascent," and "knowledge is praiseworthy when it is coupled with ethical conduct and virtuous character".

For example, "A physician of evil character, and who betrayeth his trust, can bring on death, and become the source of numerous infirmities and diseases". Through spiritual or moral education, one acquires the right values, and an upright character.

It is through spiritual education that one is directed to use the knowledge, tools and means acquired through intellectual education, for the advantage of their family, their community and humanity.

A kind of education that would enrich the human mind and spirit would try to develop the essentially moral attributes -- including compassion, justice, love, truthfulness, courtesy, generosity and trustworthiness -- whose reflection in the everyday lives of human beings can create harmonious and productive families and communities.

"... Bahá'u'lláh considered education as one of the most fundamental factors of a true civilisation. This education, however, to be adequate and fruitful, should be comprehensive in nature and should take into consideration not only the physical and the intellectual side of man but also his spiritual and ethical aspects".

Educational programmes and activities should instil in individuals the awareness of the fundamental oneness of humanity, to value diversity in the human family, and to interact happily with people of different backgrounds.