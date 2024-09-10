Zimbabwe: Doping Tests for All PSL Players

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has moved in to introduce random blood tests to contribute to the fight against drug and substance abuse in sport.

All players in the PSL will be available for the random tests.

In a memo sent to all clubs, players who would be found wanting after the tests will face disciplinary action.

"This serves to advise that following the recommendations from the PSL Sports Medicine Committee, we have officially commenced doping tests for all PSL players.

"The testing process began during Matchday 25 fixtures played last week in Harare and is being overseen by the Sports Medicine Committee to ensure compliance with international anti-doping standards," reads the correspondence from PSL.

"The tests are being conducted randomly throughout the season and they are designed to detect the presence of prohibited substances and ensure that the sport remains free of performance-enhancing drugs.

"Any player found in violation of the regulations will face disciplinary action including potential suspensions and fines.

"We expect full cooperation from all clubs in facilitating this important initiative," the PSL further added.

In competitive sports, doping is the use of banned athletic performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) by athletes, as a way of cheating. As stated in the World Anti-Doping Code by WADA, doping is defined as the occurrence of one or more of the anti-doping rule violations outlined in Article 2.1 through Article 2.11 of the Code.