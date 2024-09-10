Zimbabwe: Looking Back - Literacy Classes Attended By 4 500

The Rhodesia Herald, 9 September, 1976

ABOUT 4 500 African adults attended literacy classes in Rhodesia last year. The director of the Adult Literacy Organisation of Rhodesia, Mrs Elisabeth McCarthy, said the third training term for teachers started this week in Salisbury and Bulawayo Teachers return to their own districts to conduct classes.

Last year 57 new teachers were trained and 80 were given refresher courses. ALOR also publishes reading material on practical subjects such as preventive health, crop rotation and home management.

Mrs McCarthy said there were 65 000 more people in the world who were unable to read or write than 10 years ago. The number of illiterates in the world was nearly 800 million.

ALOR issued a brochure to coincide with International Literacy Day yesterday.

