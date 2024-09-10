Zimbabwe: Mzansi Accident - 3 Family Members Buried Together

IN a heart-breaking scene at Umvutsha Cemetery in Bulawayo yesterday, a family of three -- Lorenzo Palu (36), his wife Forgive (31), and their three-year-old son Lwandile - were laid to rest together, side- by-side.

The family was among 10 passengers who died when a Mzansi Express bus, travelling from Bulawayo to Johannesburg, South Africa, crashed last month at the Three Mile Circle in Makhado, South Africa.

The scene was emotional as little Lwandile was buried in a small coffin between his mother and father.

Friends and family gathered to say goodbye to the trio, who were on their way back to South Africa after celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary in Bulawayo.

Just days before his untimely death, Lorenzo had gathered his childhood friends for a barbecue, where he shared his thoughts on the sanctity of marriage and the importance of family.

His best friend, Mr Sipho Dube, reflected on those moments, cherishing the "mini-lecture" Palu had given.

"Lorenzo was a devoted Christian, but never judged those of us who didn't attend church. He was always full of love, always reminding us of the importance of family," Mr Dube recalled as he stood at his friend's graveside.

"Each time Lorenzo came back to Bulawayo from South Africa, he would call his friends and buy meat and beers for us. He was a devoted Christian, but never shunned or judged his friends and family who consumed alcohol."

Mr Dube was at a loss for words yesterday as he bade farewell to the young family.

Lorenzo, a well-respected UX designer, was known for his technology innovation. His wife, Forgive, was an entrepreneur who ran a start-up company called Sweet Soul Cakes and was also a pre-school teacher. Their little boy, Lwandile, adored football.

The three were given an emotional send-off by hundreds of mourners, including family, friends, and fellow members of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church.

A service was held at the SDA Church in Pelandaba before the burial at Umvutsha Cemetery, where the three coffins were lowered simultaneously into the ground.

Mr Kwanele Palu, Lorenzo's brother, could barely contain his grief during the burial, overwhelmed by the pain of having to bury three loved ones at once.

In his eulogy, he recounted the deep love Lorenzo had for his wife and son.

"Lorenzo loved his family more than anything. We cannot believe they are gone.

"The pain is unbearable. No words can express how we are deeply saddened following their untimely departure from earth," said Mr Palu.

"We would like to thank the Government for assisting us in repatriating the bodies and for providing the coffins."

Forgive's brother, Mr Shepherd Ndlovu, also struggled with the loss, fondly remembering his nephew Lwandile's infectious laughter and playful nature.

"My sister had a big heart and always kept the peace. My nephew loved to play around and laugh a lot. I will miss him dearly," he said.

As the three coffins were lowered into the ground, mourners wept, overcome by grief at the tragic loss of such young lives.