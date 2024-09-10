Somalia: Egypt's FM Fiqi Joins Arab League Council to Tackle Region's Top Issues

10 September 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Cairo — Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi touched down in Cairo today to engage in the 162nd session of the Arab League Council, convened at the ministerial level.

The high-profile meeting, set against the backdrop of the historic Arab League Headquarters, is poised to delve into an array of pressing issues pivotal to the Arab region.

The agenda for this session includes in-depth discussions on bolstering security frameworks to combat rising threats, fostering political stability amidst ongoing conflicts, and exploring avenues for economic prosperity.

With representatives from across the Arab world in attendance, the council aims to forge collaborative strategies that could potentially reshape the geopolitical landscape of the region.

Minister Fiqi's participation underscores his country's commitment to regional cooperation and leadership in navigating the complex challenges facing the Arab states.

The outcomes of these discussions could influence policy-making and international relations, setting the tone for future interactions and alliances within the Arab League.

