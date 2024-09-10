Tunisia: Why Are Local Communities in Tunisia Turning Against Migrants?

9 September 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
editorial

Information as recent as yesterday indicated an incident where Gambians who are part of a group of West Africans residing in an encampment witnessed assault that led to the injury of four of their numbers causing great alarm.

As Europe tightens its borders the migrants are likely to be confronted with hostilities by communities in North Africa where they transit to Europe.

An AU summit on the migrant issue is absolutely essential to prevent the growing loss of life among the African youth. The time to act is now.

