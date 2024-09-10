Kenya: MCA Tables Motion to Impeach Governor Nyaribo Months After Failed Bid

10 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi Kenya — Nyamira county Member of County Assembly has tabled a Notice of motion to impeach Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo hardly a year after a similar bid.

Wiper Party Nominated MCA Evans Matunda, the mover of the motion, cited breach of law, gross misconduct and abuse of office during a session on Tuesday.

The impeachment bid marks a second attempt to remove the Governor from office after an unsuccessful one in October 2023.

Esise Ward MCA Josiah Mang'era (ODM Party) cited similar grounds at the time.

In the motion, 16 MCAs voted for his ouster while 18 voted against it. The motion required a majority vote of 23 MCAs to meet the constitutional threshold.

Mang'era had accussed the Governor of flagging off empty containers disguised as medical supplies, illegal recruitment of staff and disobeying court orders.

Nyaribo who leads the UPA Party had 18 MCAs vote against the motion, handing him a lifeline.

UPA directed its Members in the Nyamira County Assembly to shoot down the impeachment motion.

The party had warned that it would take disciplinary action against members who will defy the party position and vote in favour of the motion.

"The party hereby directs all the UPA party members of the Nyamira County Assembly to oppose and/or shoot down the motion for removal from office of H.E Amos Kimwomi Nyaribo, the Governor Nyamira County Government," a notification addressed to members read.

