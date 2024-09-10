Kenya/Namibia: Johannah, Austin Dropped As Firat Goes With Twin Strike Option Against Namibia

10 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat, heavily criticized for playing without strikers against Zimbabwe last Friday, has gone for a twin-strike option in Tuesday night's second 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Namibia in Johannesburg.

The tactician has made three changes from the team that started against Zimbabwe, one enforced and two tactical.

Alphonce Omija came off injured in the first half, and was replaced by Amos Nondi, who will continue in the role on the right side of defense.

In attack, the tactician has dropped Austin Odhiambo and Eric Johannah who rotated in the false nine option against Zimbabwe and has instead gone for a twin-strike option of Jonah Ayunga and John Avire.

Ayunga will make his first ever start for the national team and will be the pivot upfront while Avire, who came on as a second half substitute against Zimbabwe, will provide the cover and running behind him.

Harambee Stars starting XI

Bryne Omondi, Amos Nondi, Sylvester Owino, Joseph Okumu ©, Eric Ouma, Anthony Akumu, Richard Odada, Duke Abuya, Rooney Onyango, John Avire, Jonah Ayunga.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.