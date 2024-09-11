Africa: Training to Boost Response Capacity Among Lab Technicians

press release

Training to Boost Response Capacity Among Lab Technicians

For six days, 24 laboratory specialists from 11 African countries convened in Kenya for an intensive training session in sample management.

Organised by Africa CDC with support from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the training was meant to enhance the technicians' skills in managing and transporting biological specimens--an essential component in effective disease surveillance and outbreak response. International partnerships in public health from institutions such as KDCA support access to diagnostics and vaccines, along with boosting health security in Africa.

Drawn from the Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Rwanda, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda as well as and São Tomé and Principe, the laboratory technicians immersed themselves in the intricacies of triple packaging, the strict regulations governing international sample transportation, and the vital importance of maintaining specimen integrity throughout the referral process.

Countries in East and Central Africa face challenges with laboratory infrastructure. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), these regions have significant gaps in laboratory capacity and resources. Laboratory personnel often need training to ensure they can better manage infectious samples, implement quality control measures, and handle referrals effectively.

For example, Comoros, like many small island nations, faces limitations in healthcare infrastructure. The healthcare system struggles with insufficient resources, including laboratory facilities.

The training in Kenya also focused on creating cross-border referral networks to ensure that even the most remote regions can access critical diagnostic services.

"These collaborations address critical challenges related to access to diagnostic tests in East and Central Africa, thereby improving access to healthcare and overall health outcomes for affected populations," said Dr Aytenew Ashenafi, Programme Manager, Laboratory Networks and Systems at Africa CDC, and a leading facilitator at the training.

He said the effectiveness of such initiatives can vary based on the scope of the programs involved and the specific needs of the communities involved.

"Africa CDC is actively enhancing the sample referral system using the One Health approach, aiming to improve access to laboratory testing services in response to epidemics," said Dr Ashenafi.

He underscored the importance of the training, stating: "Proper packaging, transportation and safety are crucial as they directly impact the quality and integrity of the specimens." His message resonated with the participants, who recognised that any misstep in these areas could severely hinder public health responses, particularly during outbreaks.

The training of laboratory technicians also referred to as a 'training of trainers', will be instrumental in scaling training of more technicians in Africa. "This phased strategy helps in disseminating knowledge widely, maintaining training quality, and adapting to local contexts," said Dr Ashenafi.

Dr Mazyanga Lucy Mazaba, the Regional Director for the Eastern Africa Regional Co-ordinating Centre of the Africa CDC and another key figure in the trainings2 highlighted the importance of applying these lessons. "You are leaders in your own right, and it's crucial that you bring the evidence generated to the Public Health Security decision-making table," she emphasised.

Since no single country can perform all required diagnostics at every level, the training marked a significant step ahead. It fostered collaboration and network-building, enabling the participants to leverage each other's strengths for timely and accurate disease diagnosis.

Dr Ashenafi said training trainers in sample management and referral could significantly improve diagnostic turnaround times by enhancing the efficiency of sample collection, transportation, handling, and processing.

"While the exact improvement can vary based on local conditions and the specific healthcare infrastructure, these training programmes generally aim to reduce overall diagnostic turnaround times from several days or weeks to within a more manageable timeframe," he said.