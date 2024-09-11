press release

Somalia's Lab Plan Prioritizes Better Diagnostics and Supplies

Somalia's first-ever laboratory strategic plan is expected to pave way for the development of a framework for the country's lab services.

Teams from Africa CDC and Somalia's Federal Ministry of Health met in Nairobi from 5-9 August to finalise inputs and shape the plan.

Laboratories play a vital role in the health sector, serving as the backbone for disease diagnosis, surveillance and outbreak response, said Donewell Bangure, Principal Technical Officer at Africa CDC.

Somalia's lab plan strengthens the nation's public health capabilities, aligning with Africa CDC's broader vision to enhance health outcomes across the continent.

Bangure emphasised the vital role of a well-structured strategic plan in ensuring countries can effectively respond to public health threats.

"This is particularly critical for Somalia, a country that has faced numerous health challenges over the years due to limited resources and fragile health systems," he said.

Somalia's plan, tailored to the country's needs, addresses gaps in lab infrastructure, sets priorities, and outlines strategies to improve diagnostics, train personnel, and ensure essential supplies.

The plan aligns with global standards such as the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005). It also underscores countries' needs for strong laboratory systems to detect and respond to public health threats.

Africa CDC has offered essential support in technical assistance, capacity building, and best practices, for the plan to come to fruition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bangure, with extensive experience in developing lab strategic plans for AU member states, led the plan's creation, aligning it with national needs and Africa CDC's public health goals.

He said decades of conflict have severely weakened Somalia's health system, hindering the establishment of effective laboratory services.

However, developing the plan was a highly collaborative effort involving key stakeholders.

The process began with an assessment of Somalia's lab capabilities to identify key gaps, followed by stakeholder consultations to set strategic priorities.

Africa CDC brought in specialists like Dr Nyambura Moremi (Tanzania), Dr Kingsley Odiabara (Nigeria), Mr Mutale Mubanga (Zambia), and Ms Dorothy Moyo (Malawi). In addition to creating a costed implementation plan, they identified funding sources to support its execution.

Dr Mohamed Abdullahi Abdulle, Director of the National Public Health Reference Laboratory in Somalia, expressed his deep gratitude to Africa CDC for the timely and impactful support.

"The laboratory strategy plan will go a long way in strengthening laboratory services in Somalia, which is a critical need for the country," he said.

Dr Lucy Mazyanga, Africa CDC's East Africa Regional Coordinating Centre Director, described the meeting as a milestone in Somalia's path to building a resilient public health system.

Bangure said Somalia's experience served as a model, underscoring the importance of strategic planning, collaboration and capacity building for a safer, healthier Africa.