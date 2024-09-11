Africa: Request for Proposals - Climate for Growth Monitoring & Evaluation Expert

analysis

Democracy Works Foundation is implementing the Fostering Inclusive Growth through Climate Change Champions (FIGCCC) project with co-funding from the European Union. The project goal is to facilitate meaningful Civil Society Organisation (CSO) engagement in climate change related decision-making. The objective of the project is to create a conducive socio-political environment, where CSOs are capacitated to meaningfully engage in climate change planning, policy and investment decision-making.

The DWF team seeks to engage a consultant to conduct the final project evaluation once the project and the final report have been completed. The consultant will evaluate the project against the official project log frame in line with the EU reporting.

To learn more about this opportunity, please see detailed Terms of Reference: FIGCCC M&E Expert

The assignment is expected to be carried out between September and October 2024 - the consultant shall be available for an inception meeting towards the end of September.

Desired experience, knowledge and skills

Possess at least a Masters' degree in Social Sciences, Environmental Sciences, public policy or other related area.

A minimum of 5 years traceable experience in carrying out similar and related research.

Familiarity with the field of renewable and clean energy and a good understanding of civil society in the country. Submission of applications as a team to complement each other's experiences and expertise is allowed.

Strong analytical background and ability to produce high-quality standard reports.

Must be proficient in English

Application procedure

A head-hunting approach will be used to secure the service provider and the criterion to be used is:

A consultant who is available to undertake this assignment at short notice.

A consultant with a track record of having completed similar assignments.

The applicant will provide the following:

A portfolio of previous work with similar functionalities was developed.

A CV no longer than 3 pages, indicating educational background/ professional qualifications, previous experience and contact details (email and telephone number) for 3 references.

A line-itemised quotation that indicates the all-inclusive fixed total contract price, supported by the breakdown of costs.

The required documents and quotation must be submitted to recruitment@democracyworksfoundation.org, clearly indicating "FIGCCC M&E Expert" in the subject line before 16h00 on Sunday 22 September 2024, to be considered.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Only those shortlisted will be notified for interviews.

If you have not heard from us within two (2) weeks after the closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

CONSENT TO PROCESS YOUR INFORMATION:

By sending us your application, Curriculum Vitae, academic records, qualifications, or any other personal information as defined by the Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013 (POPIA):

you have disclosed up to date and accurate records; and

you agree to us keeping your records in our data base as per our Retention Policy.

Declaration:

By agreeing to the terms herein, you give Democracy Works Foundation (DWF) the authority to process your personal information. This consent will remain valid until such time as we have received instructions from you to request, subject to any applicable law and where appropriate, the correction, updating or deletion of your personal information held by us. You further acknowledge and declare that all personal information supplied to DWF is accurate, up to date, not misleading and complete in all respects.