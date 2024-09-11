Sudan Needs Urgent Aid for 14.7 Million People Costing More Than $2.7 Billion - WHO

Port Sudan — The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom, revealed that the organization extended 92 tons of medical aid to the country only five days after the opening of the Adre border crossing with Chad, noting that humanitarian aid must be provided through all border crossings and airports designated by the Sudanese government from Port Sudan, the west and the south.

Dr. Adhanom added that the international community must know the extent of the disaster that befell Sudan as a result of the war and the difficulties that the health sector in Sudan is going through, and the largest wave of displacement in the world, describing the health situation as sad and very sad about the state that Sudan has reached in terms of the displacement crisis, which he described as the largest displacement problem in the world; as the number of displaced persons has reached more than ten million displaced persons and more than two million refugees in neighboring countries. He concluded with a phrase, which he repeated three times, "Peace is the most effective medicine," explaining that his visit to Sudan came as a result of the continuous calls by the Sudanese Ministry of Health to take urgent measures and mobilize support and financial resources to confront the humanitarian and medical crisis in Sudan, which has left more than 20,000 dead, calling for securing crossings to deliver humanitarian aid to 25 million people in need of food and medicine, who are more than half of Sudan's population. He continued by saying that Sudan needs urgent aid for 14.7 million Sudanese at a cost of more than $2.7 billion, noting that only less than half of this amount has been provided, calling on the world to increase aid to Sudan and adhere to the pledges allocated to it.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization called, in a press conference held at the Social Security Hotel Hall in Portsudan on Sunday morning, for activation of medical response and investigation teams to combat epidemics and diseases.

Dr. Adhanom pointed out that his visit to Sudan came to call for urgent measures to mobilize support and resources to confront the humanitarian crisis witnessed by Sudan, strongly condemning the violations against citizens on the ground.

For his part, the Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, said that the visit of the Director-General of the World Health Organization shed light on the health situation in Sudan, noting that the militia war led to the suspension of health care services in areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Militia and the suspension of medical personnel due to violations by the militia, thanking the WHO Director-General for the visit, hoping that the message would reach the world, calling for increase of interventions. BH/BH