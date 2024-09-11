Zimbabwe: 931 Cattle Die of Starvation

10 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Precious Manomano

Government has scaled up measures to reduce the impact of drought on livestock and save the 2, 8 million cattle that are at risk of dying this year as 931 beasts have already succumbed to starvation.

Speaking during a press conference in Harare today, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri said Government has mobilised 15 000 tonnes of silage for livestock.

Prof Jiri also said 197 boreholes were drilled last month to mitigate the situation. Another 317 boreholes will be drilled this week.

"We have established ward mitigation command centres countrywide and we are tracking critical wards and mobilising feed and water," he said.

"We are in a lean period for the livestock. We have already lost 931 cattle so we need to collaborate to save our cattle.

"Development partners are also helping us in the provision of feed and water. Let us avoid muddy water, otherwise our livestock may get stuck," he said.

Prof Jiri indicated that 500 tonnes of silage have been distributed in parts of Zaka, Chivi, Gutu and Mberengwa, among others.

He said 635 wards are in critical condition, adding that the situation is at its peak.

