South Africa: Anti-Gang Unit Removes Firearms and Ammunition From the Streets

10 September 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
Partnership policing contributed in the arrest of two suspects in two separate occasions on Monday night, 09 September 2024, in the Elsies River policing area when members of the Anti-Gang Unit acted on information and found the suspects in possession of unlicensed and prohibited firearms and ammunition.

On the day at about 20:35, the members were busy with high-density patrols when they received information about an illegal firearm that is stored at a premises in Lynn Street, Norwood Estate, Elsies River. They responded swiftly to the identified address where upon arrival they stated the reason for their visit to the owner who opened the door for them. They questioned the owner's son who pointed out a black bag on top of the wardrobe in his room. Members searched the bag, found and confiscated a .38 Special revolver with five rounds in a black sling bag. A 25-year-old man was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

At about 21:15, members received information of a suspect in possession of an illegal firearm at a premises in 17th Avenue, Norwood Estate, Elsies River. They proceeded to the address where they found the suspect who upon questioning, pointed out a firearm in a black cap, underneath a dog kennel. The members confiscated a .38 Special revolver and six rounds of ammunition and arrested the 36-year-old suspect for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Once charged the suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on the mentioned charges.

