Uganda: Museveni Warns UPDF Against Prioritizing Monetary Incentives in National Defense

President Yoweri Museveni has cautioned the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) leadership against using financial incentives as the primary motivation for soldiers in defending the country.

He argued that such an approach could weaken the effectiveness and discipline of the force, especially when dealing with large numbers of soldiers, which are essential for maintaining national security.

Speaking during the inaugural Gen Aronda Nyakairima Memorial Lecture at Munyonyo, President Museveni highlighted that defense requires more than just financial rewards, stressing the importance of morale, patriotism, and a sense of duty.

"If you front money as a motivation, you will fail to defend the country. Defending a country needs big numbers, and managing such numbers is not easy if their motivation is purely financial," Museveni stated.

The president cited the situation in Somalia, where despite having about 10,000 soldiers, the country's security remains fragile. According to Museveni, the Somali soldiers are heavily reliant on allowances, a situation that has created challenges in managing their forces and ensuring commitment to their duties.

He warned that Uganda could face similar issues if it follows the same path.

Instead, Museveni called on the UPDF leadership to focus on addressing the broader welfare needs of soldiers, which he believes would have a more lasting impact on their dedication and service.

He emphasized key areas such as providing quality education for the children of soldiers, ensuring proper healthcare services, and improving accommodation and living conditions for army personnel.

"These are the issues that matter to soldiers and their families. If you address them, the soldiers will have peace of mind and will be more committed to defending the country," the president remarked.

Museveni's remarks come at a time when there is growing public discourse about the welfare of security forces in Uganda, with some members of the military expressing concerns over the adequacy of their pay and benefits.

The president's comments suggest a shift in focus towards long-term, sustainable welfare solutions rather than temporary financial rewards.

The memorial lecture was held in honor of the late Gen Aronda Nyakairima, who served as the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and later as Minister for Internal Affairs until his sudden death in 2015. Gen Nyakairima was remembered for his pivotal role in modernizing the UPDF and ensuring internal security during his tenure.

Museveni praised the late general for his unwavering dedication to the country, describing him as a disciplined, hardworking, and patriotic leader.

The event drew high-ranking government officials, military leaders, and members of the public who gathered to commemorate the life and service of Gen Nyakairima.

His legacy as a key figure in Uganda's security apparatus remains influential, and the lecture series established in his memory aims to continue discussions on national security and defense in his honor.