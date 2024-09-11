Congo-Kinshasa: 15,000 Mpox Vaccine Doses Arrive in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

press release

The doses, donated to Gavi-eligible countries by Bavarian Nordic, add to last week's shipment of 215,000 doses donated by the European Union to DRC.

Gavi has unlocked US$ 2.9 million in emergency funding to support the roll-out.

Gavi CEO Dr Sania Nishtar: "Our first priority is to work with our partners to ensure these and other vaccines reach those who need them, as quickly and efficiently as possible."

Geneva —

A shipment of 15,460 doses of mpox vaccine, donated to Gavi-eligible countries by the vaccine manufacturer Bavarian Nordic, arrived in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) today to support the global and regional effort to contain the outbreak. The doses landed in Kinshasa, the country's capital. They add to the 215,000 vaccine doses that the European Union donated to the country last week.The Democratic Republic of the Congo is the epicentre of the global mpox outbreak, with approximately 94% of all reported cases and 99% of related deaths. According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the outbreak had resulted in 5,265 confirmed cases, 18,737 suspected cases and 617 deaths from 1 January -31 August 2024. In DRC alone, there have been 4,799 confirmed cases, 17,801 suspected cases and 610 deaths.

"This latest shipment of vaccines is a timely addition to the global mpox response. Now that they have arrived, our first priority is to work with our partners to ensure these and other vaccines reach those who need them, as quickly and efficiently as possible. Gavi has already unlocked funds to support this delivery," said Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi.

In order to help countries affected by mpox to prepare for vaccinations, Gavi in August declared an emergency for the mpox outbreak on the African continent, allowing it to trigger flexibilities for reprogramming funding that has already been allocated to countries. Under this Fragility, Emergencies and Displaced Populations (FED) Policy, US$ 2.9 million from existing support has been made available to support DRC's vaccination effort.

DRC has already secured relevant national regulatory approval of the JYNNEOS mpox vaccine by Bavarian Nordic and expects to roll out the vaccines in the coming weeks. As Africa CDC and the World Health Organization are working to finalise a mechanism to govern how best to allocate scarce vaccine supplies, a number of other affected African countries are in the process of securing regulatory approval that will enable them to receive doses.

In addition to helping support the continental response through facilitation of donated doses, Gavi is also in talks with vaccine manufacturers with a view to procuring doses directly, with its First Response Fund triggered to provide the initial financial support. Gavi is also working closely with its partners, such as UNICEF, to support the effort of delivering the vaccines, and in setting up a stockpile for mpox vaccines, contingent upon donor funding, in which its unique public-private model can help bring the outbreak under control and help build resilient health systems.

Notes to editors

Gavi statement on mpox emergency in Africa : https://www.gavi.org/news/media-room/gavi-statement-mpox-emergency-africa

: https://www.gavi.org/news/media-room/gavi-statement-mpox-emergency-africa The mpox emergency and the role of Gavi by Gavi CEO Dr Sania Nishtar : https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(24)01706-9/fulltext

: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(24)01706-9/fulltext Science explainers and stories from communities impacted by mpox : https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/tag/monkeypox

: https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/tag/monkeypox WHO mpox factsheet: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/mpox

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi's work here.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Health Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation - over 1 billion children - and prevented more than 17.3 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 78 lower-income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, above all the zero-dose children who have not received even a single vaccine shot. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative finance and the latest technology - from drones to biometrics - to save lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and X (Twitter).