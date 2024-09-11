Ethiopia: Tourists Fascinated By Ethiopia's Unique Calendar

Addis Ababa — Tourists who are currently paying a visit in Ethiopia expressed their excitement on Ethiopia's unique calendar and extended best wishes to Ethiopians on their New Year celebration.

In fact, Ethiopians do not celebrate their New Year on January 1 like many part of the world. The Ethiopian New Year falls on September 11 or 12 during a leap year.

The country has its own unique calendar in the world with 13 months. Each of the 12 months has 30 days. The 13th month, Pagumen, has 5 days or 6 during each leap year.

Accordingly, the 2017 Ethiopian New Year is to be celebrated tomorrow on September 11, 2024.

Tourists, who are in Ethiopia for a visit, approached by ENA expressed their excitement about the uniqueness of Ethiopia's calendar and the New Year.

Expressing their joy for participating at the celebration of Ethiopian New Year tomorrow, the tourists have extended new year best wishes to all Ethiopians.

Marcoj corvini, a Brazilian tourist, said Addis Ababa is his first city to visit in Africa, expressing his pleasure to be in Ethiopia on the occasion of the New Year.

Stating that he was not aware of Ethiopia's New Year, which is very different from the rest of the world, corvini expressed his excitement about country's uniqueness in this regard.

"It is very important for us to be here to celebrate Ethiopian New Year with the people of Ethiopia," he underscored.

Another tourist, Vikram Sriam, from India, also impressed by Ethiopian New Year celebration which is new for him.

The Indian tourist also extended happy New Year wish to all Ethiopians.

Indicating that it is his first time to visit Ethiopia, he lauded Ethiopians for their warm hospitality, which is very different from other parts of the world.

Together with his fellow Indian friend, Sriam visited tourist attraction sites in the northern part of Ethiopia, particularly Tigray.