Ethiopia: Religious Leaders Call for Unity and Peace in New Ethiopian Year

Addis Ababa — Religious leaders have called on Ethiopians to usher in the New Year with commitments to both spiritual and national responsibilities.

In his message on the eve of the New Ethiopian Year today, His Holiness Abune Mathias, Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, Archbishop of Axum, and Ichege of the See of Saint Taklehaimanot called on Ethiopians to welcome 2017 with renewed conscience.

The patriarch said Ethiopians should reach new heights by resolving conflicts through dialogue, differences with unity, and disagreements with reconciliation.

Patriarch Abune Mathias also urged Ethiopians to receive the New Year with renewals of conscience, spirit and physical forms as these are the source of economic, social and spiritual development.

Since our conscience is the source of good or evil deeds, we have to renew our inner faculty, the patriarch stressed.

The country has all the natural resources, Ethiopians need work in unity to renew and rebuild the country, he noted.

Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs President, Sheikh Haji Ibrahim Tufa, on his part emphasized that Ethiopia is a nation where followers of various religions coexist in peace, love, and mutual respect, urging everyone to uphold and strengthen this harmonious way of living.

He further highlighted the importance of the New Year as an opportunity for all citizens to foster peace and clemency, focusing on the nation's development and progress.

Sheikh Haji Ibrahim also expressed hope that the coming year would be a time for peace, love, and unity, encouraging people to celebrate the holiday with cooperation and understanding.

Catholic Church Cardinal, His Eminence Abune Berhaneyesus emphasized the need for transformation in the New Year.

He conveyed his wishes for the year to be marked by peace, progress, clemency and solidarity, where the nation works together for development, and supporting the needy.

Evangelical Churches Fellowship President, Pastor Tsadiku Abdo, shared his hope that the New Year will be a time for collective prayers and efforts for peace, beginning with families and extending to the national level.

The religious leaders collectively called for the coming year to be one of cooperation, diligence, with spiritual and national commitments.