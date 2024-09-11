Zimbabwe: Furore Over Selmor's Omission From Tuku Festival

SELMOR Mtukudzi's exclusion from the line-up billed to perform at the inaugural Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival of Arts (OMIFA) has split public opinion.

The two-day event will be held on Septem- ber 21 and 22 at Pakare Paye Arts Centre, in Norton, in memory of the late Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi.

Tuku succumbed to diabetes complications on January 23, 2019. He was 66.

Tuku was accorded national hero status and was buried at his Madziva homestead in Mashonaland Central province.

Five years after his death, Tuku Music (Pvt) Ltd, which runs the late icon's affairs, has decided to honour him with an interna- tional festival.

However, Tuku Music has riled fans after snubbing Selmor from the line-up.

Contacted for comment, Selmor, who is undoubtedly Tuku's most talented child, said she was not contacted by the event organisers.

"(I am) still waiting to hear from them (and) will let you know if there are any devel- opments," she said.

Festival director, Samantha Mtukudzi, was not picking up her phone.

She also didn't respond to the questions sent to her yesterday.

Tuku's widow, Daisy Mtukudzi, said she was fed up with the Selmor row.

"I am tired of that issue because people will always put the blame on me. I was told by the event organisers that she was not picking up her calls.

"Selmor was supposed to be at the forefront leading us, but she is difficult," said Daisy, add- ing she will not lose sleep over people plan- ning a boycott since it "will change nothing".

"As for Selmor, she should not wait to be invited when family events of this magnitude are being organised," she said.

Daisy also dismissed assertions that Selmor was being treated like an outcast.

"I don't know what people want me to do for Selmor because she is not a minor any- more.

"She knows the right thing to do for the sake of protecting the family name," she said. Top music promoter, Josh Hozheri who closely worked with Tuku back in the days, vowed to boycott the event if Selmor was

excluded.

"We are tired of this hatred that has been

going on for years and I don't know why Selmor is being persecuted like this.

"Whether we like it or not, Selmor will always remain Tuku's daughter and she deserves to be headlining the event meant to celebrate her father.

"I won't attend the event if Selmor is not part of the line-up," he said.

Another seasoned promoter, who preferred anonymity, said: "We are tired of Daisy's antics which started when Tuku was still alive.

"She needs to grow up and forgive the kid who has not wronged her."

Chairperson of the Arts Promoters Associ- ation of Zimbabwe, Partson "Chipaz" Chim- bodza, said it was high time the Mtukudzi family found each other.

"Without taking sides, Selmor was sup- posed to contact other family members when news about the festival started circulating.

"This drama will take us nowhere because the event is theirs. On the other hand, there should be communication between Daisy and Selmor.

"I also blame Daisy for not breaking the impasse, which has been going on for years,"

he said.

Chimbodza also blamed the organising

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

team for overlooking experienced people. "The promoters who used to work with Tuku are well-known but are not in the organ-

ising team to guide them.

"It's quite unfortunate that the organising

team snubbed important partners which has led us where we are," he added.

Calls for a boycott are growing louder on social media as fans want Selmor's inclusion. Jah Prayzah, Feli Nandi, Mokoomba, Gemma Griffiths, Bryan K, Mary Anibal, Djembe Monks, Andy Muridzo, Fusion 5 Mangwiro, Nisha Ts, Mwendamberi (Solution GC), Taffie Matiure, Gwevedzi ReDefined and Aaron Myers & Trio (USA) are the headlining

acts.

Norton-based artistes comprising Vazukuru

veAFRICA, Innosaint Sax, Munya Nyamarebvu, Jay Watta, the Black Spirits featuring Mbeu, Donald Kanyuchi and Sarungano are also set to perform.