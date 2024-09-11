Sudan: TSC President Receives Condolence Cable From Emir of Kuwait On Arbaat Dam's Victims

10 September 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, received Tuesday a cable of condolences and sympathy from the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jabir Al-Sabah, over the victims of the collapse of the Arbaat Dam in the Red Sea State.

The Emir of the State of Kuwait expressed his deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of the collapse of the Arbaat Dam, wishing mercy and forgiveness for the martyrs and a speedy recovery for the injured. BH/BH

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.