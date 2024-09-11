Sudan: TSC President Receives Condolence Cable From Emir of Kuwait On Arbaat Dam's Victims

Port Sudan — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, received Tuesday a cable of condolences and sympathy from the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jabir Al-Sabah, over the victims of the collapse of the Arbaat Dam in the Red Sea State.

The Emir of the State of Kuwait expressed his deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of the collapse of the Arbaat Dam, wishing mercy and forgiveness for the martyrs and a speedy recovery for the injured. BH/BH