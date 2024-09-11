South Africa: Lengthy Sentence for Zimbabwean National Convicted of Possession and Transporting of Illicit Cigarettes

editorial

A Zimbabwean national, Sidalokuhle Ncube (45), has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term for possession and transporting of illicit cigarettes.

On 30 June 2024, police officers stopped a suspicious silver Toyota Corolla with Gauteng registration numbers on the R81 near a filling station. A search revealed 85 cartons of Remington Gold cigarettes, and Ncube was arrested. The vehicle and cigarettes were confiscated, and a case docket was opened at SAPS Sebayeng near Mankweng.

The Limpopo Provincial Organized Crime Investigation Unit took over the investigation, leading to Ncube's conviction at the Polokwane Regional Court for:

Contravening the South African Revenue Service Act, Income Tax Act, Value Added Tax Act, and Customs and Excise Act

Possession of illicit cigarettes (5 years' imprisonment)

Contravening the Immigration Act (2 years' imprisonment)

The accused was further declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the sentencing, stating it would serve as a deterrent to other criminals involved in smuggling syndicates.