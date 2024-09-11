South Africa: Help Police Find Missing Semphiwe Manjani of Meloding

press release

The Police are looking for Semphiwe Manjani (36) who was last seen on Tuesday, 21 May 2024, at his home.

According to his sister, she last saw her brother before he took a bath.

After a while, she went to check on him however, he was nowhere to be found.

She then decided to go and look for him at her Uncle's and cousin's places however, without success.

The following day, she went to look for him in town but with no luck. She then reported the matter to the Police and a missing person file was registered.

Semphiwe is dark in complexion, about 1.7 in height, average built, and shaven hair.

He was last seen wearing navy blue T- shirt, grey "Dickies" trouser and black sliders.

Anyone with information on Semphiwe whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Ditshewana Nkoala of Meloding Detectives on 073 558 2937 or alternatively the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.