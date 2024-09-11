Uganda: Final Preparations for Minister Mateke's Burial

Burial preparations for the late Minister of state for defence and veteran affairs, Sarah Mateke, are in full swing at her father's home in Bungahe village, Nyakabingo parish, Chahi sub-county in Kisoro district.

Mourners continue to converge at Dr. Philemon Mateke's home, were seen watching parliamentary proceedings live on NBS TV in solemn silence as parliament pays its last respect to the late minister.

At Nyakabingo primary school playgrounds, a mega tent is being erected for the burial service scheduled for Thursday. Road rehabilitation is also ongoing in Bungahe village, Nyakabingo parish.

Richard Ndyana mayor Kisoro Municipality who is also a committee member of the burial organizing committee says that burial preparations are going on well adding that everything is in pipe line. He adds that in collaboration with the ministry of defense, parliament of Uganda has so far rendered some support.

"Preparations are progressing well. We have received support from the ministry of Defense and parliament of Uganda. Ndyana states.

The speaker of Kisoro district council, Amos Hakizimana confirms that the council will have a special council session at the late father's home in Nyakabingo tomorrow adding that since the body has been in Kampala for a long time, there is need for the Kisoro community to give their last viewing and respect.

Hakizimana cited limited space at the Kisoro district council hall, prompting the decision to hold the session in Nyakabingo.

"We will hold a special council session at Dr. Philemon Mateke's home tomorrow. The community needs to pay their last respects, given the body's extended stay in Kampala." Hakizimana says.

Tomorrow the body of minister Sarah Mateke arrives in Kisoro. Thursday burial service and laying to rest in Bungahe village, Nyakabingo parish in Chahi sub-county for Kisoro district.