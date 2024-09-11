Uganda: Museveni Launches Inaugural Security Expo 2024

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has officially launched the first-ever Kampala Defense and Security Expo 2024, an event organized by the Ministry of Defense in collaboration with the Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF).

The expo was dedicated to the memory of the late Gen. Aronda Nyakairima, a former Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) and Minister for Internal Affairs, who passed away in 2015.

The expo, held at speak resort Munyonyo brought together key military officials, defense contractors, and security professionals. The president was welcomed by a high-profile delegation, which included the current CDF, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and the State Minister for Veterans Affairs, Huda Oleru Abason, along with other top UPDF officials.

During the event, Museveni toured several stalls showcasing a wide array of defense and security equipment, many of which were presented by the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC), the commercial arm of the UPDF.

The NEC has played a vital role in developing local defense capabilities, with participants displaying innovations that enhance the nation's self-reliance in defense production.

In his address, Museveni emphasized the need for a robust military force, not just for Uganda, but for the entire East African region.

He reiterated the importance of building strong and self-sufficient armies that are capable of defending their nations and contributing to regional peace and stability.

"A strong army is crucial for the defense of the nation and the region," Museveni said. "The security of East Africa should be our priority, and we must work together as a region to ensure that we remain prepared for any external threats."

The president also highlighted Uganda's progress in industrializing the defense sector, citing the work done by the UPDF and NEC to advance the country's ability to produce military equipment domestically.

He noted that this will reduce reliance on foreign suppliers and create jobs in Uganda, strengthening the country's economy.

The 2024 expo was a tribute to the late Gen. Aronda Nyakairima, who was Uganda's longest-serving Chief of Defense Forces, having held the position for ten years. Gen. Aronda, a distinguished military leader, played a significant role in shaping the UPDF during his tenure and later served as Minister for Internal Affairs until his untimely death in 2015.

His legacy in strengthening Uganda's defense infrastructure and his contribution to national security were praised during the event.

Many speakers, including President Museveni, took the opportunity to reflect on his unwavering commitment to service and his role in transforming the UPDF into a professional and disciplined force.

The Kampala Defense and Security Expo is expected to become an annual event that will not only commemorate Gen. Aronda's contributions but also serve as a platform for defense and security stakeholders to share knowledge, innovations, and advancements.

The expo runs through for ten days, with various exhibitions and forums planned, offering an opportunity for local and international defense entities to interact, explore partnerships, and share best practices in modern security and defense management.