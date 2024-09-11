Egyptian, Moroccan FMs Exchange Views On Nile Water Issue Among Others

Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty and his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita exchanged views on issues of joint concern, mainly those of Libya, Sudan, Horn of Africa and Nile Water, underlining the salience of preserving security and stability in Africa in general, and Sahel in specific.

The two ministers met Tuesday on the sidelines of an Arab League ministerial meeting.

Minister Abdelatty shed light on the joint role of Egypt and Morocco in maintaining regional peace, security and stability, stipulating the importance of coordination on the Gaza crisis and rejection to Palestinians' displacement attempts. In that context, he underscored the importance of a ceasefire, captive exchange, safe and smooth delivery of humanitarian aid.

The Egyptian minister asked his Moroccan counterpart to deliver the greetings of President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi to King Mohamed VI, highlighting the strong ties between the peoples of both states and stressing the importance of pushing them forward. The minister also expressed keenness on coordination and collaboration on affairs of mutual interest in fulfillment of both states' interests.