Egyptian, Moroccan FMs Exchange Views On Nile Water Issue Among Others

10 September 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty and his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita exchanged views on issues of joint concern, mainly those of Libya, Sudan, Horn of Africa and Nile Water, underlining the salience of preserving security and stability in Africa in general, and Sahel in specific.

The two ministers met Tuesday on the sidelines of an Arab League ministerial meeting.

Minister Abdelatty shed light on the joint role of Egypt and Morocco in maintaining regional peace, security and stability, stipulating the importance of coordination on the Gaza crisis and rejection to Palestinians' displacement attempts. In that context, he underscored the importance of a ceasefire, captive exchange, safe and smooth delivery of humanitarian aid.

The Egyptian minister asked his Moroccan counterpart to deliver the greetings of President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi to King Mohamed VI, highlighting the strong ties between the peoples of both states and stressing the importance of pushing them forward. The minister also expressed keenness on coordination and collaboration on affairs of mutual interest in fulfillment of both states' interests.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.