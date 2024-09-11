Somalia: Puntland Slams Unlawful Somali Media Council Formation

Mogadishu, Somalia — Puntland State Minister of Information, Mohamud Aydid Dirir, has strongly criticized the recent establishment of the Somali Media Council by Somalia's Ministry of Information. Speaking to journalists in Garowe, Dirir claimed the council was appointed without proper consultation with media organizations and civil society groups.

Dirir argues that the council's formation breaches the 2020 amended media law, which mandates that the council be independent from political interference and require consultations with the Minister of Information, media organizations, the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ), and civil society.

Despite the council's previous rejection, Dirir says it has been reintroduced by the cabinet without following the required procedures. On March 17, media owners, managers, and journalists in Mogadishu condemned the council's formation and called on President Hassan Sheikh Mahmud to ensure proper procedures are followed before it becomes law.

NUSOJ also denounced the appointments, highlighting that they violate Article 14 of the media law, which requires the council to include representatives from public and private media as well as civil society organizations like the National Human Rights Commission, the National Women's Organization, and the Somali Bar Association.

NUSOJ Secretary General Omar Faruk Osman criticized the process as unlawful, undermining press freedom and the council's legitimacy. He urged Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre to annul the appointments and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to withhold signing the council into a decree.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) also warned that the council's composition could increase government control over the media, restrict press freedom, and impose penalties on critical journalists. IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger supported NUSOJ's demands and stressed the importance of upholding the 2020 media law to protect press freedom in Somalia.