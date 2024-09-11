Tunisia: 2025 State Budget Attaches Crucial Importance to Controlling Budget Deficit, Says Finance Ministry

Tunis, Sept. 10 — The State Budget for 2025 attaches crucial importance to controlling the budget deficit and avoiding financial slippages in order to ensure the sustainability of public finances and reduce the recourse to debt, according to the "Report on the Assumptions and Main Orientations of the State Budget for 2025" published by the Ministry of Finance.

The aim for the period 2025-2027, according to the same document, is to create the budgetary space needed to invest in vital sectors such as health, education and transport, and to mobilise larger allocations to develop infrastructure and attract more international investment.

Emphasis will also be placed on supporting vulnerable groups by working to guarantee price stability for basic commodities and increasing social transfers, with the aim of preserving and consolidating the social role of the state.

The period 2025-2027 will also be crucial for implementing the reforms needed to establish an integrated and sustainable development model in the medium term, capable of coping with crises and creating jobs.

To achieve this, the main priorities for the coming period are to restore the pace of production in the extractive industries, continue to support private investment and implement the national strategy to improve the business climate and accelerate the completion of public and private projects in line with the economic and social guidelines adopted at national and regional level.

Priority will also be given to the adoption of an effective fiscal policy based on strengthening state resources, streamlining expenditure, combating tax evasion and improving public sector governance.

Improving the governance of state-owned enterprises, strengthening the economic empowerment of vulnerable groups, promoting entrepreneurship, developing the social and solidarity economy, supporting the agricultural sector in the face of drought, enhancing the capacity to adapt to climate change and accelerating the energy transition are also key priorities for 2025-2027.