Tunisia: 2025 State Budget Attaches Crucial Importance to Controlling Budget Deficit, Says Finance Ministry

10 September 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, Sept. 10 — The State Budget for 2025 attaches crucial importance to controlling the budget deficit and avoiding financial slippages in order to ensure the sustainability of public finances and reduce the recourse to debt, according to the "Report on the Assumptions and Main Orientations of the State Budget for 2025" published by the Ministry of Finance.

The aim for the period 2025-2027, according to the same document, is to create the budgetary space needed to invest in vital sectors such as health, education and transport, and to mobilise larger allocations to develop infrastructure and attract more international investment.

Emphasis will also be placed on supporting vulnerable groups by working to guarantee price stability for basic commodities and increasing social transfers, with the aim of preserving and consolidating the social role of the state.

The period 2025-2027 will also be crucial for implementing the reforms needed to establish an integrated and sustainable development model in the medium term, capable of coping with crises and creating jobs.

To achieve this, the main priorities for the coming period are to restore the pace of production in the extractive industries, continue to support private investment and implement the national strategy to improve the business climate and accelerate the completion of public and private projects in line with the economic and social guidelines adopted at national and regional level.

Priority will also be given to the adoption of an effective fiscal policy based on strengthening state resources, streamlining expenditure, combating tax evasion and improving public sector governance.

Improving the governance of state-owned enterprises, strengthening the economic empowerment of vulnerable groups, promoting entrepreneurship, developing the social and solidarity economy, supporting the agricultural sector in the face of drought, enhancing the capacity to adapt to climate change and accelerating the energy transition are also key priorities for 2025-2027.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.