Kenyan Marathoner Fighting Gender-Based Violence in Memory of Fallen Athletes

Viola Cheptoo started a foundation to create awareness and support GBV survivors. They visit schools, youth training camps, and churches, educating young girls on the red flags to watch out for and stressing the importance of speaking out against violence

Viola Cheptoo, a celebrated long-distance runner from Kenya with numerous victories, was deeply affected by the murder of her close friend and fellow athlete Agnes Tirop, just days after setting a world record in 2021. Agnes was stabbed at her home in Iten town in western Kenya and her husband was arrested for the murder. She was only 25 years old.

The following year, another athlete Damaris Muthee Mutua, was found strangled at her boyfriend's house in the same training town, Iten.

In response, Viola, along with other female athletes and friends, founded the Tirop's Angels foundation to help combat Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The recent death of Ugandan runner Rebecca Cheptegei, who suffered a similar fate, further fueled Viola's determination to fight for justice and protect women and girls from violence.

Upon her return from the 2024 Olympic games in Paris, police say Cheptegei was doused in petrol and burned by her boyfriend also in Iten, Kenya, where she trains. Days later, she passed away.

For Viola, this news stirred painful memories of her close friend Agnes Tirop.

The United Nations estimates that every 11 minutes on average, a woman or girl is killed by an intimate partner or family member somewhere in the world, and the organization strongly condemned the death of Cheptegei, saying that "gender based violence is one of the most prevalent human rights violations in the world, and should be treated as such."

We first spoke with Viola about Tirop's Angels in 2023, and caught up with her again after Cheptegei's tragic passing.

"The death of Cheptegei, has made me really sad," Viola told Africa Renewal, her voice heavy with emotion. "It has brought back the bad memories of Agnes. We are in mourning."

Viola knows all too well the grim reality faced by many women in athletics. The pressures and control exerted by intimate partners are a disturbing pattern.

"Gender-based violence should be declared an 'epidemic' here and dealt with urgently," she emphasizes. She wants justice for Cheptegei, much like she did for Agnes. Both deaths have reignited her mission to confront the violence that too often targets successful women in sports.

Viola's journey as an advocate against gender-based violence began after Agnes' tragic murder. She and Agnes had been friends and fellow competitors, with Agnes recently breaking a world record in 10,000m race just weeks before her death.

Viola recalls their time together at the competition in Germany, the sheer joy Agnes felt from her achievement. But that joy was short-lived when, upon returning to Kenya. The incident devastated Viola. "Agnes was a phenomenal athlete, a lovely person, and a good friend," Viola shared. "Her death hit me really hard."

The foundation

Not one to sit by in silence, Viola channeled her grief into action.

Drawing from her own experiences of witnessing gender-based violence in her family, she founded Tirop's Angels--a foundation named in honour of Agnes. They focus on creating awareness and supporting survivors of gender-based violence.

"I saw my older sister go through GBV, and I wasn't going to stay quiet any longer," Viola explained. "I reached out to a few friends and that's how Tirop's Angels foundation was born."

Through Tirop's Angels, Viola and her team work to prevent gender-based violence by educating women and girls about its early signs of GBV, the risks, and how and where to seek help. They visit schools, youth camps, and churches, empowering these young people with the knowledge about GBV and stressing the importance of speaking out.

Viola understands that in many communities in the region, domestic violence has been normalized, but she refuses to accept it.

"We tell our communities that violence is unacceptable!" she asserts, determined to change the narrative.

Her work extends beyond education.

Tirop's Angels foundation also offers psycho-=social, medical, and legal support to GBV survivors, as well as providing safe houses for those in immediate danger.

"We provide just the overall support the survivors need," she says, emphasizing that the organization's efforts are a continuation of Agnes' legacy.

1st memorial race

In March 2023, the foundation organised the inaugural Agnes Tirop Memorial Race, where over 1,000 athletes participated, honouring Agnes' memory and raising awareness about GBV.

Viola's message to women and girls is clear: "Do not ignore the red flags."

She cautions against dismissing threats or violent behaviour as mere anger, reminding young women to pay attention to warning signs in their relationships.

Similarly, she teaches young girls to recognize the disguised advances of sexual violence, such as men offering money for essentials like sanitary pads, urging them to seek help from trusted adults instead.

Despite the heavy toll of her advocacy work, Viola remains hopeful and committed.

Viola continues to run marathons while championing justice for survivors of gender-based violence. Though her recent 6th place finish in the 2023 New York Marathon did not put her back on the podium like she did the previous year where she finished second, she celebrates the success of her fellow Kenyan runners who took first and third positions.

Away from the track, she remains dedicated to expanding Tirop's Angels and ensuring the fight against gender-based violence reaches every corner of Kenya.

Through her work, Viola is turning tragedy into purpose, determined to ensure that no more lives are lost to violence.

Her message is one of peace and kindness, urging communities to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence.

"Let us work together to end gender-based violence," she encourages, confident that through collective efforts, they can prevent future tragedies like those of Agnes Tirop and Rebecca Cheptegei.