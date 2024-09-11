South Africa: Outraged Over Years of Delays on Sarah Baartman Project - South African News Briefs - September 11, 2024

Government Officials Slam Sarah Baartman Project Delays

The Ministers of Public Works and Infrastructure, along with Sports, Arts, and Culture, have rejected a report presented to Parliament's Sport, Arts, and Culture Portfolio Committee regarding delays in a major infrastructure project at Sarah Baartman's burial site in Hankey, Eastern Cape, reports IOL. The project, initially valued at over R168 million and expected to be completed by October 2016, has faced numerous setbacks, including contractor changes, financial issues, and delays due to poor workmanship, COVID-19, and community unrest. Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson expressed dissatisfaction with the slow progress, calling for urgent action to prevent further taxpayer money from being wasted. The project has involved three contractors over 10 years, with only 37% of the work completed and no current contractor assigned. Macpherson said the unfinished memorial dishonors Sarah Baartman's legacy and symbolizes failed government spending on incomplete projects.

KZN Police to Increase Presence in Pietermaritzburg

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has announced plans to increase the number of police stations and officers in Pietermaritzburg in response to persistently high crime rates, reports SABC News. The Plessislaer policing precinct in Pietermaritzburg is one of the areas with the highest recorded cases of violent crimes, including murder and robbery. Provincial leaders and senior police officials met with concerned residents to discuss the issue. Mkhwanazi said, "We are requesting additional resources from head office to strengthen the capacity in this area. Currently, we are conducting a study to redefine the precinct boundaries and develop nearby stations. Three other police stations are already supporting this one." He added that certain developments in the area will be shifted to these neighboring stations, and more satellite stations will be added to improve policing efforts.

PepsiCo Launches Probe After Rodent Found in Bread

PepsiCo South Africa has addressed an incident in which a woman found part of a rodent in a loaf of bread, describing it as an isolated case, according to IOL. Nombulelo Mkumla from Durban shared her experience on social media, explaining that she bought the bread from a local store on August 27. Over the next few days, she used slices from the loaf to make toast. On the morning of August 31, she took the bread out of the fridge and discovered something disturbing. "At first, I was in denial, thinking it might be something else, but it made sense that it could be a rat, possibly getting into the bread at the factory unnoticed," Mkumla said. She returned to the store where she purchased the bread and was advised to contact the supplier directly. Mkumla sent an email with video footage and photographs of the bread. She later received an apology from a Sasko representative. Cornel Vermeulen from PepsiCo South Africa confirmed they were aware of the "isolated incident" and acknowledged that the loaf of SASKO Low GI Seeded Whole Wheat bread did not meet their strict quality standards. Vermeulen assured that an investigation is underway.

