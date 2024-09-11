Rwandans Urged to Double Efforts in Combating Rising Air Pollution

Industrial emissions, vehicle exhausts, and poor waste management--such as biomass burning--are driving an increase in air pollutants, according to the Minister of Environment, Valentine Uwamariya.

She emphasised the need to address the impact on both public health and the environment during the presentation of the 2021-2023 Air Quality Status report on Tuesday, September 10.

"This is affecting public health and the environment. As Rwanda continues its path toward sustainable development, it is crucial to prioritise and invest in measures that ensure cleaner air," said Uwamariya.

Despite notable strides in addressing air pollution--such as the introduction of clean energy solutions, electric mobility, emissions regulations, and public awareness campaigns--the report revealed rising levels of pollutants.

This comes at a time when Rwanda joined the world to celebrate International Day of Clean Air for blue skies, under the theme "Invest in Clean Air." The theme underscores the need for both the public and private sectors to allocate resources and foster innovation to combat pollution.

"Clean air is essential to address climate change, preserve our natural resources, and ensure future generations' well-being. Whether it's adopting cleaner technologies, reducing the use of polluting fuels, or participating in community clean-up initiatives, everyone has a role to play. By investing in clean air today, we are paving the way for a healthier, more sustainable Rwanda," Uwamariya added.

The Minister highlighted the urgent need to establish air quality standards to regulate emissions from various sources contributing to pollution.

Who is at Risk?

The Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) has warned that vulnerable groups--such as the elderly and individuals with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and lung disease--are at heightened risk. Dry spells exacerbate poor air quality, posing additional threats to children, infants, and pregnant women. Outdoor workers are also particularly vulnerable to air pollution.

"We commit to promoting and using public transport, cycling, or walking short distances, and organising eco-walks and public cycling events to raise awareness. Schools and higher learning institutions should also prioritise electric buses and create bicycle-friendly campuses," Uwamariya emphasised. She called for investment in technologies and solutions that cut emissions and reduce pollution.

Deborah Nibagwire, an Air Quality Specialist at REMA, pointed out that rapid population growth, especially in urban and suburban areas, has led to increased air pollutants due to heightened human activities. "These pollutants pose serious public health risks, contributing to cardiovascular diseases, lung cancer, and various respiratory illnesses," she explained.

Nibagwire noted that air pollution is particularly dangerous for children and the elderly, adding that most pollutants are still below national air quality limits. However, pollutant concentrations tend to increase during the dry season, with higher levels recorded during rush hours and lower levels observed at night.

To address this, Nibagwire recommended enhancing public awareness of the need to reduce vehicular emissions, promoting sustainable industrial practices, and expanding Rwanda's air quality monitoring network.

Encouraging community engagement in monitoring air quality and expanding green spaces through tree planting initiatives are also crucial, she said.

Rwanda has implemented several measures to reduce pollution, such as promoting public transport, vehicle inspection programs, non-motorized transport options like bicycle lanes, car-free zones, and electric vehicle incentives.

The country is also working to reduce biomass burning and encourage renewable energy for cooking.

"All industries have been relocated from residential areas to the Special Economic Zone. Going forward, each emitting industry will be required to have a regular reporting framework and monitoring system in place," Nibagwire added.

A recent study estimated that Rwanda could save $200 million from 2023 to 2030 by reducing air pollution in the transport sector in Kigali alone.