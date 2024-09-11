Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Praise Singers Pushing for Mnangagwa's Third Term Fear Chiwenga's 'Wrath'

ZANU PF members advocating for President Emerson Mnangagwa to extend his presidential term beyond 2028 fear repercussions of a new regime, a political analyst has said.

Although Mnangagwa has dismissed the idea of prolonging his rule beyond the constitutionally stipulated two terms, some ZANU PF members are pushing for him to stay at the helm of the country.

Several provinces and ZANU PF organs are throwing their weight behind the octogenarian with slogans like "2030 vaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo" (in 2030 Mnangagwa will still be in power) dominating the ruling party's events.

Mnangagwa's deputy, Constantino Chiwenga is being tipped to take over leadership.

The third term is expected to be on the agenda at the party's conference to be held in Bulawayo next month.

Political scholar, Ibbo Mandaza speaking in an online space organised by the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) said, "I do not believe Mnangagwa will go through to an extension. He knows the pitfalls, the dangers, the landmines if he tries to pursue it so he is just tasting the waters and likewise."

ZANU PF would need to amend Section 91(2) of the constitution through the parliament to allow Mnangagwa to extend his rule.

Mandaza further said those supporting the third term are fretting over their future after having been complicit in corrupt activities under the rule of Mnangagwa.

"His supporters are doing so primarily because they are afraid of the succeeding regime which will have to clean up the mess that has been the legacy of this regime for the last two decades not least the last eight years when we have seen escalating levels of corruption, breach of the rule of law arrests and detention of people. It has been a nightmare.

"Whoever comes in next will have to clean up if he or she wants to establish their credentials before Zimbabweans," he said.