Zimbabwe: Saintfloew Secures Distribution Deal With Virgin Music Group

11 September 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tapiwa Svondo

Hip-hop sensation Saintfloew has secured a distribution deal with Virgin Music Group.

Saintfloew's partnership with Virgin Music Group will unlock his presence on the international music scene and marks a significant milestone in his career.

The deal includes a substantial signing fee and an elevation to catapult Saintfloew's music to new audiences around the world.

"This partnership, which includes a significant signing fee, is set to amplify Saintfloew's reach on a global scale, marking a pivotal moment in his career. Saintfloew already has several exciting collaborations lined up under this new deal, further solidifying his place in the industry.

"Virgin Music Group, known for supporting independent artists and labels worldwide, brings a wealth of experience and resources that will help Saintfloew push his music to new heights", reads a statement released by NashTv.

Saintfloew shared his excitement adding that he "believes that this is the beginning of a great relationship that will push our work".

Gareth Wilson a representative from Virgin Music Group described Saintfloew as a "phenomenal artist with a very bright future ahead of him".

Saintfloew first album project under Virgin Music Group is set to be released on 12 October 2024 at Alex Sports Club, Harare.

