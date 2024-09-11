Zimbabwe: 2 Chegutu Women Found Dead After Going Missing While in Search of Firewood

11 September 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

POLICE in Mashonaland West are investigating circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of two Chegutu women, who had gone on a search for firewood at a nearby farm.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson, Inspector lan Kohwera confirmed the incident that occurred at Stockday farm on the outskirts of Chegutu.

The deceased persons have been identified as Sekasai Antonio (59) and Alice Zhuwao (54), both of P Section, Pfupajena, Chegutu.

"The two left their residential places on 06 September 2024 to fetch firewood at Stockday farm, Chegutu at around 0900 hours.

"The two did not return home prompting family members to conduct a search around the farm but to no avail. A Missing Person Report was lodged at ZRP Pfupajena by Kenias Mbewe," said Kohwera.

"The search continued until 8 September 2024 at around 1000 hours when the search team discovered their bodies in the bush within the farm. They were about 100 metres apart.

"The body of Sekesai Antonio had a deep cut on the head and bruises all over the neck, arms and both legs with signs that she might have been sexually abused. The body of Alice Zhuwao had a deep cut also on the head," Kohwera added.

Bodies were conveyed to Chegutu District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

"This is a sad and disturbing case and police are appealing for information that can assist investigations to arrest the suspect. Anyone with information can approach any nearest police station," the provincial police spokesperson said.

