Africa: New Year Greetings From the Africa CDC Director General

press release

My Dear Ethiopian Brothers and Sisters, Dear Africa CDC colleagues,

As we usher in the Ethiopian New Year 2017, I want to extend my sincere gratitude and best wishes to each of you. Your tireless commitment to our mission has been instrumental in advancing Africa's health security, and I am truly proud of the work we have achieved together.

In the year ahead, we will face new challenges, including the ongoing Mpox outbreak, but I have no doubt that, united, we will continue to safeguard our communities and strengthen Africa CDC's impact across the continent.

Wishing you and your families a prosperous, healthy, and fulfilling year.

Enkutatash!

Happy Ethiopian New Year!

Warm regards,

H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya

Director General

Africa CDC