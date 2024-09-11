Africa: New Year Greetings From the Africa CDC Director General

11 September 2024
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Addis Ababa)
press release

My Dear Ethiopian Brothers and Sisters, Dear Africa CDC colleagues,

As we usher in the Ethiopian New Year 2017, I want to extend my sincere gratitude and best wishes to each of you. Your tireless commitment to our mission has been instrumental in advancing Africa's health security, and I am truly proud of the work we have achieved together.

In the year ahead, we will face new challenges, including the ongoing Mpox outbreak, but I have no doubt that, united, we will continue to safeguard our communities and strengthen Africa CDC's impact across the continent.

Wishing you and your families a prosperous, healthy, and fulfilling year.

Enkutatash!

Happy Ethiopian New Year!

Warm regards,

H.E. Dr. Jean Kaseya

Director General

Africa CDC

Read the original article on Africa CDC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.