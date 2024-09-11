Kenya: KAA in Talks With Aviation Union to Resume Normal Operations At JKIA

Nairobi — Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) now says it is engaging the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) in a bid to ensure resumption of normalcy at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) following a strike by the aviation workers over the controversial Adani deal.

KAA, in a statement, called on passengers to reach out to their airlines to confirm their flight statuses in the wake of the disruptions caused by the aviation workers strike.

"We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding during this time," read the statement by KAA CEO Henry Ogoye.

"Meanwhile, we encourage passengers to reach out to their respective airlines to confirm their flight status."

Already, some airlines, including Jambojet, have suspended all flights to and from JKIA following the strike by aviation workers, with Kenya Airways warning of flight disruptions in the hours ahead.

Jambojet urged passengers to postpone their travel plans to the airport due to the disruptions caused by the strike.

The strike, which began earlier this week, has caused significant delays and stranded passengers at JKIA, leading to long queues and considerable frustration among travellers.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has been vocally opposed to the deal, citing concerns over its implications.

The strike follows the collapse of recent negotiations between KAWU and government officials.

The union's opposition has been building over several weeks, culminating in this significant action after a previous strike scheduled for September 1 was postponed to allow for further review of the lease deal documents.

The government, however, asserts that the Adani Group's involvement is intended to bring investment for a second runway and the refurbishment of existing facilities at JKIA rather than a full lease of the airport.